Sofia Vergara looks incredible in leopard mini dress and dark hair The Modern Family star's fans couldn't get over her look

Sofia Vergara loves to share throwback photos with her followers, and her latest one is incredible.

The Modern Family star sported a leopard print mini dress with a low V-neck, and her hair was notably darker than her current honey-toned locks and styled into glamorous curls.

Sofia captioned the series of snaps: "#tbt Los Angeles 2003 [photos] @barrypeele."

Many of her followers commented on her different hair colour, with one writing: "I would not have recognized you!" A second added: "Love the brown hair on you." Meanwhile, others remarked on her youthful appearance, adding: "You look so young!!! And, beautiful!" and: "I swear you don’t age. You have been so amazingly beautiful for the last how ever long I can remember."

WATCH: Sofia Vergara dances up a storm at son Manolo's 30th birthday party

So what is her secret? She previously told Women's Health that the secret to ageing is to simply accept it.

"I'm 45," she said at the time. "Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can't be perfect. It's not that you hate it, or that you're upset about it, but it is our reality. We're changing. I see it happening to me."

She works out four times a week to stay in shape but admits she hates it.

"It's like torture for me," she said. "I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I'm in a bad mood while I'm doing it, I'm in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class."

The America's Got Talent judge has been wowing fans with her oufits on the show, but she looked particularly stunning for the final last week.

Sofia looked stunning for the AGT final

Sofia stepped out in a stunning crystal-embellished gown by bridal specialist Berta NYC. Her princess-style frock featured a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her décolletage, a full, pleated skirt that fell to her ankles, and a nipped-in waist.

She accessorised with jewels from Beladora Jewelry and XIV Karats, and opted for dramatic makeup including a smokey eye and bright red lip.

Her dark blonde hair was styled in loose curls, with one side pinned back to show off her dazzling earring and the other side cascading beautifully over her shoulder.

