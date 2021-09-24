Shania Twain stuns in figure-flattering dress on rare date night with husband The country superstar has been married since 2011

Shania Twain looked more in love than ever when she attended the Zurich Film Festival on a rare outing with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

The couple enjoyed a date on Thursday evening at the premiere of foreign language film Und morgen seid ihr tot (And Tomorrow We'll Be Dead).

MORE: Shania Twain looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react

Shania looked beautiful in a figure-flattering check print dress which she teamed with a pair of knee-high leather boots. Her husband, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt and bowtie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain films inside beautiful bedroom

The pair weren't shy about displaying their affection for one another either, embracing sweetly for photographers at the event.

Frédéric is Shania's second husband, who she married in an intimate ceremony in January 2011 in Rincón, Puerto Rico after a brief engagement.

The couple wed after Shania finalised her divorce from her first husband, and former producer, Robert John 'Mutt' Lange.

MORE: Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnet tights and stilettos

READ: Shania Twain is a vision in strapless mini dress

Shania and Frédéric wed in 2011

Shaina and Robert were married for 14 years before he asked for a divorce after allegedly having an affair with the singer's best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud – who happens to be the ex-wife of Shania's current husband.

In a candid interview with AARP Magazine published in 2011, Shania retold the story of how she and Frédéric ended up together, admitting: "It's twisted, but so beautifully twisted."

Shania and Robert divorced on 9 June 2010, and the star announced her engagement to Frédéric in December of the same year.

Shania looked beautiful in her check dress

The loved-up pair own several luxurious properties around the world – including The Bahamas, Canada, Las Vegas and Switzerland – and Shania often takes to Instagram to share snaps of their thriving relationship – even after a decade of marriage.

While they don't have any children together, Shania has one son, Eja, from her marriage to Robert.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.