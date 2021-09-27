Victoria Beckham has us swooning over her waist-cinching trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has always been one of our biggest inspirations when it comes to fashion, and on Monday the star wore the autumn outfit of our dreams.

The former Spice Girls singer looked so sophisticated in an oversized navy jumper, which she teamed with a pair of tailored navy trousers and pointed white boots.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham rocked the most stylish shirt at London Fashion Week

Sharing a video of the outfit to her Instagram, Victoria wrote: "I'm obsessed with this look from my AW21 collection! The trousers nip you in perfectly at the waist, super flattering and easy to wear. I want them in every colour! X VB"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham wows in waist-cinching trousers

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Very striking, love it," while another added: "Awesome outfit" followed by a heart eye emoji.

MORE: Victoria Beckham looks gorgeous in stunning jeans and jumper combo

Victoria's trousers are from her own collection, and are currently available to shop online. Described as: "a modern take on a 70s silhouette," they feature wide legs, a pleated front and front side pockets.

Wide Leg Pleated Trousers, £650, Victoria Beckham

If you don’t manage to get your hands on them before they sell out, check out this amazing alternative we have sourced.

Tailored Wide Leg Trousers, £47.20, Karen Millen

The star styled the trousers with the 'Cashmere Front Slit Polo Neck Jumper', also from her AW21 collection, and it's safe to say we are obsessed with her look.

Victoria first gave fans a glimpse of herself wearing the jumper earlier in the month to share some long-awaited news.

The fashion designer rocked her revamped version of a classic polo neck to announce the launch of her Posh Gloss.

Victoria's jumper featured a daring front split opening

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria looked radiant in the navy cashmere number, which features an unexpected slit opening at the front, dropped shoulders, a high neck and ribbed trims.

Excitedly sharing the news of her gloss, the star said: "So the wait is over ladies, it's finally here – the gloss that I've been searching for, for such a long time."

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham's skirt is so flattering - and wait 'til you see her shoes

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.