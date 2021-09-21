Victoria Beckham rocked the most stylish shirt at London Fashion Week

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

London Fashion Week is in full swing, and we have been patiently awaiting Victoria Beckham's SS22 show.

The star teamed up with ghd for this year's digital presentation, and chatted backstage all about the inspiration behind the different hair looks.

Victoria looked so sophisticated for the show, wearing a simple black shirt with a stylish oversized collar, which she paired with smart black trousers.

The fashion designer wore her brunette locks in loose waves and rocked a dramatic black smokey eye, looking as chic as ever as she spoke to the camera about one of her favourite hair tools.

Although she did not reveal her exact outfit details, we have sourced an amazing alternative to her stylish shirt, perfect for returning to the office this autumn.

Victoria Beckham looked so chic as she chatted backstage at her show

"The team has been using the unplugged styler to create the looks today, and I'm actually totally obsessed with it," said Victoria.

"Our hair look this season is super undone and really relaxed, it's all about that natural tousled look. The team used the unplugged styler to create a subtle wave. I use mine all the time."

GET THE LOOK: Oversized cotton shirt, £14.99, H&M

The new ghd unplugged styler is a revolutionary cordless hair straightener for portable styling wherever you are.

It has the guaranteed performance of a regular ghd straightener and can be charged from plugs, cars and even laptops, what more could you want!

ghd unplugged straightener, £299, ghd

Victoria Beckham's fashion line is full of showstopping pieces, and on Friday the star showed off a spectacular jumper from her current collection to announce the launch of her Posh Gloss.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria looked radiant in her navy cashmere knit, which featured an unexpected split opening at the front, dropped shoulders, a high neck, and ribbed trims.

Victoria's jumper featured a daring front split opening

Excitedly sharing the news of her gloss, Victoria said: "So the wait is over ladies, it's finally here – the gloss that I've been searching for, for such a long time."

