Elizabeth Hurley looks fabulous in cut-out dress during night out with son Damian The swimwear model is currently in Milan for Fashion Week

Elizabeth Hurley is turning heads in Milan during her whirlwind trip with son Damian.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley makes a statement in sensational animal print outfit

The swimwear model has been sharing regular updates during her time in the Italian city, and recently posted a photo on Instagram of herself looking seriously stylish in figure-flattering dress with cut-out detailing across her chest.

The patterned Versace number featured long sleeves and was emblazoned with a bold gold and black pattern, and was teamed with a pair of gold strappy heels.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir in her latest bikini video

Elizabeth wore the dress to Versace's special event during Milan Fashion Week. Damian, meanwhile, looked dapper in a suit and gold and black shoes that co-ordinated with his mom's dress.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley flaunts toned physique in beautiful yellow bikini

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in eye-catching teal swimsuit

The Austin Powers actress also shared a video of herself showcasing her entire outfit as she strutted down the hotel corridor ahead of the event.

The Versace show was a star-studded affair, with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski all walking the runway.

Elizabeth Hurley looked fantastic in her cut-out Versace dress

Other celebrities in attendance included Dua Lipa, Winnie Harlow and Demi Moore.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley makes jaws drop with latest stunning photo

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat in a sizzling cut-out swimsuit we want too

Elizabeth has a long-running history with Versace and famously wowed in the designer's safety-pinned gown which left everyone speechless.

The dress made a comeback over the weekend during Milan Fashion Week as Gigi Hadid wore a revamped version of the design Elizabeth wore back in 1994.

Referencing the iconic design, Donatella Versace commented on the model's latest Instagram post, writing: "The safety pin QUEEN is back!! It was great to catch up @elizabethhurley1."

Elizabeth and her son Damian Hurley co-ordinated their outfits for the fashion show

The star is a talented actress and businesswoman, as well as a swimwear model and designer.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares flirty summer photo as she jokes about British weather

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in new photo as she shares James Bond related news

She established her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005, and it caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

The model looked stylish while out in Milan

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shows off toned midriff in beach photo as she introduces new family member

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.