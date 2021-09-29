Reba McEntire stuns in sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans The country superstar made an exciting announcement on Instagram

Reba McEntire rocked a gorgeous green sparkling gown to celebrate some special news with her fans on Tuesday.

The country superstar looked sensational in her low-cut frock, which featured cut-outs on the shoulders and fringing throughout. Reba was in a jovial mood as she finally shared a release date for her holiday movie, Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

Captioning the festive snap, she penned: "It's the best time of year, the #ItsAWonderfulLifetime line-up is here! Don't miss my movie Reba McEntire's #ChristmasInTune on November 26th, only on @lifetimetv!"

Fans rushed to share their excitement, with one responding: "I'm going to watch it. I just love you, Reba." A second said: "It’s all booked on my calendar for November 26 to watch your movie & see you in it! I am so excited to see it!"

Reba looked gorgeous in her festive sparkling dress

Others were blown away by the 65-year-old's head-turning appearance, with one gushing: "Always lovely, Reba. Green is beyond awesome." Another added: "I'll be watching in November, can't wait. That green dress is amazing with your red hair."

Reba first shared a peek at her new movie earlier this month, posting a clip of Lifetime's commercial for the network's upcoming It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate of holiday films.

Reba's holiday movie will air in November

Among several other clips of all the different movies on offer from October, one showed Reba and her co-star on a concert stage together, taking a stroll through the snow and sharing a kiss.

Christmas in Tune will tell the story of marketing executive Belle, who's afraid she's about to get fired, according to the film's synopsis.

She tries to save her job by reuniting a singing duo who haven't spoken in years for an upcoming charity concert performance. The members of the duo are her parents, and the ensuing drama provides some insight into her own life.

