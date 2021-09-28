Dua Lipa gives Angelina Jolie vibes with a daring dress and glam hair transformation

Dua Lipa’s style is not for the faint of heart. The fashionista is known for making a statement with risqué ensembles in the best way, and her latest was so stunning fans couldn’t stop swooning.

MORE: Dua Lipa's luxurious London home with Anwar Hadid is impossibly stylish

The Levitating songstress wowed in a post she shared on Instagram that showed her giving a flirty stare to the camera wearing a sheer crystallized Fendi dress that hugged her curves and featured a plunging V-neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua Lipa's surprising PJs look is so chic

Dua sported a black bra underneath that was exposed in the look, which she paired with black stiletto heels. She also wore her hair in chic bouncy curls that were full of body.

MORE: Dua Lipa turns heads in sheer top alongside unexpected date

The pop star’s hair and showstopping dress gave fans major Angelina Jolie vibes a la the Oscar winner’s Jane Smith character from the 2015 hit film Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

"Mrs. Smith," one follower wrote, which got over 200 likes. Others were simply taken by Dua’s beauty and style with one chiming in: "GORGEOUS", while another added: "Stunner!"

Dua wowed in the Fendi dress at the Milan Fashion Week Fendace show

The singer wore the sultry number to Fendi and Versace’s star-studded 'Fendance' Milan Fashion Week show, which Demi Moore, Elizabeth Hurley, Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law, He’s All That star Addison Rae, and more stars attended.

RELATED: Dua Lipa’s sculpted abs are insane in a sheer body-baring ensemble

The Versace and Fendi show marked the first time ever that the two iconic Italian brands had collaborated in a fashion show. Donatella Versace and Fendi’s creative leads, Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi switched places and designed for the others’ brands.

Dua made her runway debut at Versace's show during Milan Fashion Week

Dua’s post came just days after she wowed on the catwalk of Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week, with the pop star opening the show in an edgy black skirt suit that featured cutouts and gold safety pins at the bodice.

She finished the look with platform heels and then hopped back on the runway to close the show wearing a sparkly, hot pink mesh tank top with a matching skirt that had a thigh-high slit.

"It has been such an incredible experience to continue my journey with my Versace family from starring in a campaign to now opening the SS22 show," Dua said in a statement according to People about her runway debut. "Donatella, it's been a dream to walk in your beautiful show."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.