Reba McEntire has shared a celebratory post in support of her friend following her shock health announcement over the weekend.

The country superstar revealed that she and her boyfriend Rex Linn had both contracted Covid despite having the vaccination.

However, on Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to share a far more positive post as she celebrated Today star Hoda Kotb's birthday.

VIDEO: Reba McEntire reveals how she met boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba shared a lovely photo of the pair together, alongside the caption: "Happy birthday @hodakotb! Hope you have a wonderful day!"

Reba had announced her surprising health news on TikTok, and urged her fans to stay safe.

"Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It's not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good," she said.

Reba McEntire paid tribute to Hoda Kotb on her birthday

The two were both vaccinated but she reminded fans that they needed to "be protected the best you can" and to "wear your mask".

The singer then went on to reveal that she did not know how the ongoing pandemic would affect her plans for the coming year, acknowledging "the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now, and it's all over the country so we don't have an idea".

Reba is a much-loved country singer

She added: "We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February, and March. We're just gonna move forward, keep praying that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe."

The 66-year-old began dating actor Rex in early 2020, having their first date in January.

Reba with her boyfriend Rex Linn

But when the pandemic hit they moved their romance virtually, and she previously revealed that it had been "good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on, discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career".

