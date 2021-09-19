Reba McEntire inundated with support as she reveals terrifying incident

Hanna Fillingham
Country star Reba McEntire took to Instagram to reveal a terrifying incident involving her and her team, and was inundated with support from her fans
Reba McEntire has received well wishes from her fans following a scary encounter earlier in the week.
The country singer revealed on Twitter that she had been evacuated along with her team after a staircase collapsed in an old building that they were viewing.
She wrote: "While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."
Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg I'm so thankful you are alright," while another wrote: "Glad no one was seriously injured and kudos to the fire and police departments," another commented: "Thank goodness you are okay."
Reba was with her team and boyfriend Rex Linn at the time of the incident. The singer has been dating Rex since January 2020 with the pair announcing their relationship in the October of that year.
Reba McEntire revealed a terrifying encounter earlier in the week
Discussing her partner on an episode of her podcast Living and Learning, she said: "I am [dating] Rex Linn."
She added that they began dating following a dinner together in New York. She added: "[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress.
Reba and her boyfriend Rex Linn
"He's very into my music, I'm very into his career – it's just great to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too."
As the pair had met just before the pandemic, they decided to move their romance virtually. It's been a busy time for Reba, who is currently promoting her upcoming album, Revived, Remixed, Revisited.
The album will be available to buy from 8 October but can be pre-ordered in advance online.
