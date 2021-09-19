Reba McEntire inundated with support as she reveals terrifying incident The country singer has a legion of fans around the country

Reba McEntire has received well wishes from her fans following a scary encounter earlier in the week.

MORE: Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

The country singer revealed on Twitter that she had been evacuated along with her team after a staircase collapsed in an old building that they were viewing.

She wrote: "While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Reba McEntire reveals how she met boyfriend Rex Linn

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg I'm so thankful you are alright," while another wrote: "Glad no one was seriously injured and kudos to the fire and police departments," another commented: "Thank goodness you are okay."

MORE: Country singer Reba McEntire shocks fans with devastating health update

MORE: Reba McEntire breaks silence following health scare to mark joyous occasion

Reba was with her team and boyfriend Rex Linn at the time of the incident. The singer has been dating Rex since January 2020 with the pair announcing their relationship in the October of that year.

While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments. — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 15, 2021

Reba McEntire revealed a terrifying encounter earlier in the week

Discussing her partner on an episode of her podcast Living and Learning, she said: "I am [dating] Rex Linn."

MORE: Carrie Underwood announces celebratory news with her fans

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares rare family photos from staycation

She added that they began dating following a dinner together in New York. She added: "[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress.

Reba and her boyfriend Rex Linn

"He's very into my music, I'm very into his career – it's just great to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too."

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in bridal gown following big announcement

MORE: Dolly Parton surprises fans with major Reba McEntire collaboration

As the pair had met just before the pandemic, they decided to move their romance virtually. It's been a busy time for Reba, who is currently promoting her upcoming album, Revived, Remixed, Revisited.

The album will be available to buy from 8 October but can be pre-ordered in advance online.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.