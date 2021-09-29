Ruth Langsford has us swooning over her stylish M&S shirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are so happy to see Ruth Langsford back on our screens, and the star looked oh so stylish on Tuesday when she appeared on Loose Women.

The presenter wore a stunning patterned shirt from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer, which she paired with camel trousers from Hobbs.

Sharing the look with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Trouser & shirt combo for me on @loosewomen today…Shirt Autograph @marksandspencer Wide leg camel trousers @hobbs Belt?? (from a bag I found in the wardrobe!) Styled by @mothershoppers & @daisylawstyle".

The star wore her hair in her signature blonde bob and sported a brown smokey eye, which perfectly complimented the tones in her outfit.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Looking good!" while another added: "Might have to get that shirt," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

If you were hoping to recreate Ruth's look then you are in luck, as her shirt is still available to purchase online, however, we'd snap it up quickly before it sells out!

Printed shirt, £39.50, Marks and Spencer

The 'Cupro Printed Collared Long Sleeve Shirt' is in the most gorgeous camel colour, with a white chain print and concealed button placket.

Ruth has been rocking lots of M&S lately, and wowed fans at the start of the week in a leopard print top from the brand, which she styled with a bold Mango suit.

She accessorised with a pair of black pointed heels from Topshop, looking so chic to return to our screens.

Ruth Langsford wowed Loose Women fans in the M&S top

The presenter shared a clip to her social media of the colourful look, and could be seen strutting up and down in the Loose Women studio.

She captioned the video: "Great to be back with the @loosewomen Today's outfit…Russet suit from @mango Print t-shirt top from @marksandspencer Black suede court shoes from @topshop (old obviously)".

Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "Welcome back Ruth looking stunning," while another said: "Beautiful outfit".

