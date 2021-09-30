Tess Daly's date night LBD has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly has done it again. The star looked absolutely amazing on Tuesday evening when she attended the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, with her husband Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter dazzled in a black mini dress from Reformation, which she paired with sparkly Jimmy Choo heels.

Tess wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported a black smokey eye and a glossy nude lip, looking ever so glamourous to attend the star-studded event.

Her husband looked just as dapper in his smart black suit, and the couple sweetly posed with their arms around each other as they walked the red carpet.

Sharing the outfit with her thousands of followers, Tess wrote: "First red carpet event in a LONG time, with my very own 007…now back to no makeup and trainers," followed by a laughing emoji.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked all dressed up for their date night

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinion on the look, with one gushing: "So gorgeous Tess," while another added: "You both look fabulous!! Hope you had a fab night".

Sadly, it seems that the star's exact dress is no longer available, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative for you to recreate the look.

Cape Sleeve One Shoulder Ruched Mini Dress, £40, Club L

If you are wanting to add some sparkle a la Tess, her Jimmy Choo 'Josefine 100' heels are still available online, and are perfect for heading into the festive season.

Black Suede Sandals with Crystal Embellishment, £1,695, Jimmy Choo

The presenter has certainly been bringing some glitz and glamour to our screens as of late, and looked every inch the Hollywood starlet as she stepped out in a bright red, thigh-split dress on Saturday night.

Posting a picture from the Strictly Come Dancing studios, Tess completed her ensemble with high heels by Dune London and glittering jewellery by Cartier.

A picture of elegance, the TV star wore her glossy blonde hair down in a sleek, blow-dried style. Dusting her eyes in a smokey shadow complete with voluminous lashes, neutral blusher and a bold lip to match, Tess looked absolutely stunning.

