Janette Manrara rocks mini dress and Ariana Grande hairstyle - and fans go wild Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette looked amazing

While Janette Manrara might not be cutting up the dancefloor this year, we do get to see her flex her presenting muscles on Strictly: It Takes Two – and that means lots of killer outfits.

READ: Janette Manrara teases husband Aljaz Skorjanec during It Takes Two reunion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara struts backstage with epic new hairdo

On Friday, the star donned a jaw-dropping metallic mini dress for her hosting duties, completing the look with a statement ponytail à la Ariana Grande – and we loved it!

The gorgeous dress was an eye-catching bronze hue and the one-shoulder design made it even more unique. Janette finished off her look with black and gold high heels and glowing makeup.

We're sure Ariana Grande would approve of the ponytail

Her hair was very different from her usual shoulder-length locks, but the star embraced the slick back look with an epic ponytail.

Janette posted two photos of her red-carpet-worthy look on Instagram, and also added a video of her strutting down the corridor backstage.

She wrote: "Channeled my #Latina vibes for last night’s #ItTakesTwo Make-Up: @summerdyason Hair: @georgia_woodland Styling: @gaylerinkoff."

DISCOVER: Strictly's Janette Manrara & Aljaz Skorjanec's spa-like bathroom unveiled

Janette looked stunning on her Strictly presenting debut

Fans applauded the gorgeous look with one writing: "You never fail to serve a LOOK," and another adding: "Your outfit and hairstyle were amazing."

Other fans were keen to express their love for Janette's new role. A fan wrote: "Well done on your new venture, you're doing a great job on #ItTakesTwo, you're a natural [hand clap emojis]."

MORE: 6 Strictly stars' show-stopping wedding photos: From Tom Fletcher to Sara Davies

Since the show launched, Janette has been delivering ultimate fashion looks. On her debut episode alongside Rylan Clark-Neal, she looked like the glitterball itself in a stunning silver number.

Janette is married to Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec

That first show saw an outpouring of love for the star, and it didn't go unnoticed as she took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to say: "Just wanted to take a second to say thank you for all of the lovely messages and comments I've been receiving from It Takes Two on Monday.

Janette danced on Strictly for eight years with celebrity partners including fashion designer Julien Macdonald, Peter Andre, Aston Merrygold and HRVY.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.