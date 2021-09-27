Strictly's Janette Manrara makes stunning It Takes Two debut in metallic mini dress The former professional dancer looked beautiful

Congratulations to Janette Manrara, who hosted her first-ever Strictly: It Takes Two show this evening! The star took over the reins from Zoe Ball, who previously hosted the dance competition's weekday spin-off alongside Rylan Clark-Neal.

Former pro dancer Janette looked beautiful in a metallic silver mini dress to present Monday's episode, styling her hair in loose waves and adding natural makeup. Gorgeous!

MORE: Tess Daly's Strictly dress totally stole the show

The star, who admitted on Saturday night that it had been emotional watching the new series kick off without her performing as part of the cast, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks as she prepped for the show.

She also revealed that she had added a poignant piece of jewellery to her outfit to help her feel close to her family - showing fans her beautiful ring which once belonged to her great-grandmother.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Janette wears poignant piece of jewellery for first It Takes Two show

Janette even bumped into Zoe Ball herself on Monday afternoon, who wished her the best of luck for her first show!

MORE: Strictly's Claudia Winkleman dazzles in white outfit for first live show

The dancer revealed that she was leaving the professional cast of Strictly in June 2021, in order to pursue her presenting career and join the team at It Takes Two. Zoe announced that she would be "waltzing away" from the show back in May, with Ian Waite quickly confirming he would be leaving as well.

Zoe and Ian announced their departures in May

Ahead of her big first show on Monday, Janette sweetly shared a post on Instagram that bore the inspiring message: "All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them."

MORE: 6 Strictly stars' show-stopping wedding photos: From Tom Fletcher to Sara Davies

She sweetly captioned it: "This is my mantra, and it has never felt more real than today. Nervous, excited, all of it. I hope you all enjoy @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo w/ @rylan & I tonight! Great line up and a fantastic first show to kick things off!"