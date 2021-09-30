Janette Manrara teases husband Aljaz Skorjanec during It Takes Two reunion They are so cute together!

Janette Manrara may no longer be dancing on our screens on Strictly Come Dancing but husband Aljaz Skorjanec still is, and when the pair reunited on Janette's new gig as host of sister show It Takes Two, she had a cheeky warning for her beloved husband

Aljaz and celebrity partner Sara Davies were the last guests on Thursday's edition, and Janette quickly cautioned her husband to let him know that she would be having no " favourites" during the run of the series. "I have to do a little disclaimer here really quickly," Janette started their interview.

"I am not allowed favourites, I am treating you exactly the same as I am treating everybody else, Aljaz." Aljaz then chuckled, prompting Janette to add: "He still can't believe it."

The pair also had more fun during their interview as Aljaz's strapline read: "How's your wife doing?" but when he refused to answer the question, Janette feigned shock and said: "I am not doing the laundry for you tomorrow! You can do your own laundry."

The star soon won his wife back around though, as he gave her a heartfelt tribute. "This is the proudest I've ever been in my life," he said.

"I'm sitting next to my work wife, I'm sitting opposite my wife, I'm such a lucky man, come on Aljaz, get in!"

Sara and Aljaz will be heading back out to the dancefloor on Saturday

Sara and Aljaz currently find themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard after receiving only 17 points for their cha-cha-cha.

They'll be hoping to improve on this during Saturday's show, where the pair will be dancing the foxtrot to Dream a Little Dream of Me, and we can't wait to see how they fare!

Janette started presenting on It Takes Two when the show returned to our screens this past week, and fans were pretty unanimous with their verdict on her.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Fantastic to see #ItTakesTwo back on our tv screens tonight. Rylan and Janette make a great presenting team." Another added: "Whoever picked Janette to present #ItTakesTwo, pat yourself on the back. She's wonderful."

Janette and Aljaz have been married for four years

A third person added: "Having Janette on #ItTakesTwo is such a great move. Knows the pros well and knows all about the dances. Great addition."

And Janette has seen the positivity given to her, as she took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to say: "Just wanted to take a second to say thank you for all of the lovely messages and comments I've been receiving from It Takes Two on Monday.

"It was such a nice feeling to be there, my first solo one tonight! I felt so supported and it feels the world, it really really does mean the world."

She also joked about how many photos she had shared of the evening in the past 24 hours, adding: "I promise I'm not going to spam anymore, it was the first show so I got excited!"

