Janette Manrara sent her fans into a tailspin with her latest stunning appearance – and we're getting major Jessica Rabbit vibes.

The Strictly: It Takes Two star looked phenomenal in a figure-flaunting red velvet dress in a new photo posted on Instagram.

Janette oozed glamour in the eye-catching frock, which featured a plunging neckline down to her stomach, nipped-in waist, and short capped sleeves.

WATCH: Janette Manrara looks like a bride in gorgeous white lace dress

Teaming the skin-tight dress with a black belt, patent black heels, and black jewellery, Janette finished off her look with a pop of red lipstick and bouncy curls – stunning!

Captioning the snap – which showed her blowing a kiss to the camera – she cheekily wrote: "I just want your extra time and your… kiss!"

Janette oozed Jessica Rabbit vibes

It wasn't long before Janette's fans were rushing to compliment her head-turning appearance, with one gushing: "WOW! You look beautiful in red." A second said: "Beautiful! Outstanding lady."

A third added: "You look absolutely incredible!" Others simply flooded the comment section with flame and heart-eyes emojis.

Janette's bold new look comes after she celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple spent the evening at London's Shangri La Hotel and appeared to have had the best time as they relaxed with a couples massage and dined on delicious food.

Sharing a number of photos from their stay – including one of her posing naked in a bathtub – Janette captioned the images on Instagram: "We had the most INCREDIBLE anniversary celebration at the @shangrilalondon!

Janette shared this makeup-free snap from her anniversary celebrations

"Sky dining, couples massage, pool and sauna, and to send us off... a beautiful afternoon tea. Perfect staycation for anyone celebrating anything special... a very special place.

"Thank you @trendingtravel.co.uk for sorting out this amazing stay. #MrMrsSkorjanec #BučkoBučka #weddingannivwrsary."

Over the course of three weeks, Janette and Aljaz enjoyed three wedding ceremonies with their friends and family in London, Florida and Slovenia.

