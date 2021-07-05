Janette Manrara stuns fans in floral gown for sweet Strictly reunion She celebrated American Independence Day with friends

Janette Manrara has shared some snaps from her fun weekend in London as she enjoyed her 4 July celebrations with friends - in the company of some former Strictly Come Dancing stars!

The new It Takes Two host joined the likes of Dr Ranj and Joanne Clifton to mark American Independence Day and head to a Motown brunch in the city, wearing a beautiful maxi dress for the occasion.

MORE: Janette Manrara's home with Aljaz Skorjanec is full of Strictly memories

Looking lovely in her colourful dress, Janette shared some Instagram snaps from her day out and on her Stories.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Janette announces new Strictly role

She captioned a post: "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY USA!!! To all my family and friends back home, hope you are celebrating safely and enjoying yourselves! Had the most wonderful afternoon celebrating at the #GospelMotownBrunch at the @theanthologistbar by @babygrandcollective!"



Janette wore a beautiful floral dress

The dancer added: "(Sorry for all the spam in my stories! Lol! I wanted to share every moment w/ you all! Haha!) Highly recommend you all have a little London trip and enjoy a Sunday afternoon! It was so much fun!"

MORE: Janette Manrara reveals dream to become a mother led to big Strictly change – EXCLUSIVE

Janette teamed her floral gown with her hair in a sleek style and some statement earrings, adding some gold jewellery, too.

Attending the Black Widow premiere

Former Strictly pro Joanne also looked lovely in a crop top and cargo trousers, adding some high heeled boots.

MORE: Janette Manrara's Ascot outfit has to be seen to be believed

Janette always wows her fans with her outfits, and recently appeared at the premiere for Black Widow looking gorgeous in a pair of statement thigh-high boots.

She added a glittery clutch bag to her look

She posted on Instagram: "[I] felt so sexy, but powerful in this outfit; like I was my own super hero!"

The dancer wore a rented Saint Laurent playsuit from Front Row London while her black thigh-high boots from Lipsy London - she added a fun glittery clutch bag by I Know The Queen to her look, which added a fun comic book touch. We can't wait to see her It Takes Two outfits!