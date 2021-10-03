Demi Moore gave fans something to gush over with a new post she shared on Instagram in a black gown.

The actress posted a short clip on her social media twirling around in the floor-length number, made of a latex or leather-like fabric and perfectly accentuating her figure.

She donned a completely black ensemble, wearing black shoes and even letting her brunette locks down so she could have them move about as well.

WATCH: Demi Moore's garden looks like a private nature reserve

"Twirling the night away," the 58-year-old captioned the clip, and fans were instantly in love with her show-stopping moment.

One commented: "You go girl!! I see ya shining," with another saying: "Beautiful and gorgeous as always." A third added: "Gosh she's pretty," with many others just using heart-eyed emojis and flame emojis to do the talking.

The Ghost actress broke out the gown for a special night out with her daughter Scout Willis, as she shared another clip of them celebrating and partying.

Demi spent the night on the dancefloor in a show-stopping black gown

In the video, Demi could be seen dancing along with her daughter, Gillian Anderson, and Gabriela Hearst during Paris Fashion Week, which Scout appeared in.

"Cutting loose to celebrate my baby Scout, the fantastic Gabi and enjoying great convo with the glorious Gillian! All captured by the delicious @EricButerbaugh," the actress captioned the post.

Fans loved seeing Demi let her hair down and have fun, and so did her daughter Rumer Willis, who simply commented: "Iconic."

A fan wrote: "Always Love a Dance Party," with another saying: "One cool mama there," and one commenting: "Gillian and you both rock!"

The actress celebrated Paris Fashion Week with her daughter, Scout, and other high-profile guests

Demi has been making her way through Europe reecntly, not only enjoying a lush seaside vacation, but also attending several high profile fashion events.

She recently also made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, wearing the most incredible curve-hugging white Fendi dress, adorned with a matching blazer, and a gold Fendi logo choker necklace, partying it up with fellow attendee Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian.

