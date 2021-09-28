Demi Moore’s silky glam Versace set could double as pajamas 

After wowing in a gorgeous white ensemble at the Milan Fashion Week Fendace show, Demi Moore kept the fun going and attended a party for the Versace-Fendi collab wearing a gorgeous silk ensemble she could’ve worn to bed after she left the fete.

RELATED: Demi Moore is a vision in a stunning white dress at glam event with Elizabeth Hurley

The Corporate Animals star looked like a total knockout in photos she shared on Instagram, which showed her wearing a stunning, long printed blue Versace blazer paired with a matching skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi undergoes a major transformation you never saw coming

She completed the ensemble with a gold Fendi logo choker and gold Fendi logo hoop earrings and flashed a smile as she posed for a photo opp at the bash with Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law, 20, as well as Addison Rae, and Riverdale star Cole Sprouse.

MORE: Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis showcases never-ending legs in barely-there outfit

Iris wowed in a Fendi cutout crop top topped with a pink fur stole, paired with a matching high-waist skirt, and Addison looked sensational in a Versace crop top and matching skirt.

“The fun continued…#FENDACE,” Demi captioned the post.

Demi stunned in a party photo with Addison Rae and Iris Law

Fans raced to her comments to praise the snaps, with one writing: "Beautiful." Another added: "I mean how gorgeous are you? Unreal!"

The post came just hours after the Disclosure star wowed at Versace and Fendi’s star-studded Milan Week fashion show in a monochromatic white and gold ensemble, wearing a curve-hugging white dress that was topped with Fendi logos.

The veteran actress topped the dress with a chic white structured blazer that tied at the waist, and the tie came complete with an oversized gold pin. Demi finished the outfit with white and gold stiletto sandals, a gorgeous gold Fendi logo choker, and a matching white and gold clutch.

Demi's silky Versace ensemble looks so cozy!

The mother-of-three wore her raven locks in her signature sleek straight style and shared several photos from the show on her Instagram page, which showed her taking in the night with model Winnie Harlow, who wowed in a long body-skimming dress, and Elizabeth Hurley too.

In one of the photos, Demi can be seen flashing a smile standing next to Elizabeth’s lookalike son, who looked dapper in a suit and gold and black shoes that coordinated with his mom's dress.

Elizabeth showed off her pearly whites too as she put her incredible physique on display in a figure-flattering number that had a cutout at the bust line that revealed a flash of her decolletage. She teamed it with strappy gold heels.

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian attended the Fendace Milan Fashion Week show too

"So honored to have been included in this beautiful moment of epic proportions! Congrats @mrkimjones and @donatella_versace on a historic show,” Demi captioned the post. "The collections were off the charts amazing and so fun, but the message of two major houses coming together was just powerful beyond measure."

"When we help others we help ourselves and everyone wins! #FENDACE."

The Versace and Fendi show marked the first time ever that the two iconic Italian brands had collaborated in a fashion show, which they dubbed Fendace. Donatella Versace and Fendi’s creative leads, Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi switched places and designed for the others’ brands.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.