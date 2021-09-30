Demi Moore's show-stopping cheekbones cause a stir in new photos Talk about bone structure

It seems there isn't a day that goes by that Demi Moore doesn't wow with her appearance - and her latest look is no exception.

The Hollywood star, 58, has been partying away at Milan Fashion Week in some of the chicest outfits and when she posted photos on Instagram it wasn't just her sense of style which blew fans away.

MORE: Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis showcases never-ending legs in barely-there outfit

In addition to their adoring comments on her winning ensembles, Demi's social media followers were amazed by her glowing complexion and youthful good looks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore undergoes major transformation

Demi's prominent cheekbones only added to her head-to-toe glamor and fans couldn't help but comment.

"I mean, come on," wrote one, while another said: "Beauty. That bone structure," while a third added: "Timeless icon."

Many branded her, "beautiful," and mentioned her amazing cheekbones which were on full display as she beamed for the camera.

MORE: Demi Moore is a vision in beautiful sunset selfie

SEE: Demi Moore brings the Baywatch vibe in red-hot swimsuit

Demi has spent a lot of time across the pond in Europe recently, where she's been enjoying an envy-inducing trip abroad.

Demi shared this image of herself on social media

She has been vacationing in Italy and Greece and thrilled fans with a series of intimate snapshots from her time away from America.

In one photo she looked particularly youthful as she struck a pose high in the air wearing just a string bikini on board a yacht.

MORE: Demi Moore sparks fan reaction with dinnertime picture with eight surprising guests

SEE: Demi Moore sets pulses racing with figure-hugging cutout dress

She wore a black and white striped two-piece swimsuit and a pair of shades as she showed off her phenomenal figure and her legs that went on for miles.

Demi and Elizabeth Hurley

"One last jump for joy before leaping into fall," she captioned the picture, capturing the pure bliss on her face.

The photo sparked a massive reaction from her fans, and some family, including her daughter, Tallulah Willis, who commented, "Go offfff."

Rita Wilson wrote, "I'll have what she's having," and many others, like Ali Wentworth, also showed their approval by liking the picture.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.