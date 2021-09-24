Demi Moore surprised fans with a "big hair" transformation on Thursday when she shared a youthful throwback on social media.

The Ghost actress looked gorgeous sporting wild wavy hair in a still taken from her 1986 film, About Last Night.

MORE: Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis showcases never-ending legs in barely-there outfit

In the snap, Demi seemed to be in a sombre mood, resting her chin in her hand – which was covered with an eye-catching bright green glove – while she gazed into the distance pursing her lips.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore's garden looks like a private nature reserve

It was her 'do that really stole the show though. Nowadays, we're used to seeing the actress rock poker-straight bum-length hair instead of the shoulder-length messy mane she modelled in the movie.

Captioning the photo, Demi wrote: "Big hair. Don't care #TBT." Her fans rushed to comment on the post, with many leaving heart-eyes and red heart emojis in the comment section.

One follower said: "Always so beautiful!" A second replied: "There is nothing wrong with big hair…" A third added: "Love it. Love it. Love it!" A fourth wrote: "Then and now – GODDESS!"

MORE: Demi Moore wows fans in stunning swimsuit photo alongside daughters

MORE: Demi Moore brings the Baywatch vibe in red-hot swimsuit

Demi's daughter Rumer Willis even appeared to love her mother's trip down memory lane, sharing the same photo on her Instagram Stories.

The Disclosure star's throwback comes after she blew fans away with a stunning photo of herself during a luxury getaway last week.

The 58-year-old wowed fans with an image she posted on Instagram and everything from her outfit to her location was spot on. In the snap, Demi was staring wistfully out to see as the sun set behind her.

Demi enjoyed a vacation in Italy and Greece

She wore a pretty, low-cut white top which she'd teamed with matching pants. Demi gave a glimpse of her toned midriff and appeared to be onboard a dreamy yacht.

Her caption read: "Already missing this view," and she was met with a barrage of compliments from fans who said she looked "beautiful".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.