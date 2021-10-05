Kristen Stewart steals the show in a look so unexpected - and we're obsessed We want this co-ord asap.

Kristen Stewart brought a little edge to the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show in the best way - and fans can’t stop swooning over her casual-glam ensemble.

The Twilight star wowed on Tuesday in a pink tweed Chanel jacket lined with black trim that she paired with a matching mini skirt. To finish up the outfit, Kristen edged it up with a lacy camisole, as well as black heels she rocked with thick white socks.

The Chanel muse also wore her blonde hair in a '90s-esque loose updo and sported smokey eye makeup and a soft pink lip.

The punk-chic look was on-brand for Kristen but still a different vibe for the actress considering she tends to opt for casual ensembles. She's usually spotted in pants and jeans instead of skirts and dresses when she’s out and about.

Kristen has served as the face of Chanel on brand partnerships for several years

Kristen was just one of many stars in attendance at the Paris Fashion Week show. Lily Rose-Depp, and Blackpink singer Jennie were all there too to take in the fashion house’s Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.

Kristen’s appearance at the show marks another time she has thrilled fashion lovers with her style. Fans went wild when the latest trailer for Princess Diana biopic Spencer dropped, and quite a few of the outfits she’ll be wearing in the film were on display.

"I want to wear every single outfit in Spencer," tweeted one fan as the trailer dropped, as another shared: "One of those fancy publishers needs to make a companion book for Spencer filled with behind-the-scenes shots and fashion and everything beautiful about this movie."

Kristen sat in the front row of the star-studded show with Lily Rose-Depp and more

"I just watched the Spencer preview and literally got chills. The acting, the fashion," added another.

It was a major sneak peek. A variety of ensembles Kristen will be wearing while playing Princess Diana were visible in it, including a beautiful white ball gown, an all-yellow skirt suit number, and a green plaid cardigan, paired with mom jeans.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and Kristen was the shining star in the film about the late People's Princess.

