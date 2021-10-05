Kate Beckinsale channels her inner rock star in a lace skirt and matching fishnet stockings The Underworld star wore the look on the set of her new film.

Kate Beckinsale has never been one to shy away from a bold ensemble, and the fashion lover's latest outfit further proves just that.

The Underworld star made fans swoon when she shared a photo of herself on the set of her upcoming film, The Prisoner’s Daughter, wearing a ripped sleeveless top paired with a lacy black mini skirt that matched her showstopping lace fishnet stockings.

Kate Beckinsale looks like a 1950s bombshell in new beauty video

Kate finished the outfit with massive lace-up platform boots and studded bracelets and struck a fierce pose alongside All-American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter, who rocked a t-shirt and ripped jean shorts that matched her look.

"All-American Reject/ Pony Club UK reject. Worlds collide, @tysonritter," she captioned the photo.

Kate struck a pose in the lacey outfit on the set of her film Prisoner's Daughter

"No one needed to see my knees. Next time I wear the fishnets," Tyson quipped in response. Kate’s fans went wild over the post, with one writing: "You are like Benjamin Button you just don’t age!," while another added: "Wow!"

Kate’s upcoming project Prisoner’s Daughter "tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con (Brian Cox) who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter (Kate) and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him," according to Deadline.

It hasn’t been revealed yet when the film will hit theaters, but we can’t wait to see it when it does.

Kate wore her PJs as an ensemble on the set of Prisoner's Daughter

It was just the latest time Kate posted a snap from the set. In another photo she posted on Instagram, the actress could be seen hugging her Prisoner’s Daughter co-star Brian Cox, as she flashed a playful look wearing a spotted short-sleeved pajama top paired with matching pants.

But it wasn’t just her outfit that got fans talking. It was also her new hairstyle.

Kate wore her hair in soft curls with a fresh set of bangs, and she appeared to be on set, given the trailers that could be seen in the background. "Daddy issue goals #prisonersdaughter #briancox", she captioned the photo.

Kate is the latest star to sport the popular pajamas as outfits trend. Rihanna, Sharon Stone, Katie Holmes, and more have all been spotted wearing lingerie and loungewear sets to events and nights out on the town, and we love it!

Lace fishnets just might be the new trend we see next.

