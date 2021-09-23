Royal fans obsess over this one detail as trailer drops for Princess Diana film Spencer We can't wait!

Kristen Stewart has already got fans going wild for her new movie Spencer, set across the three days of Christmas in 1991 when the late Princess Diana decides to leave her husband, Prince Charles.

But the latest trailer has everyone going ga-ga over the fashion, as the iconic late 80s and early 90s looks make a return, including oversized collars, pearls and mid-length skirts.

"I want to wear every single outfit in Spencer," tweeted one fan as the trailer dropped, as another shared: "One of those fancy publishers needs to make a companion book for Spencer filled with behind the scenes shots and fashion and everything beautiful about this movie."

Spencer trailer: 'Will they kill me?' asks Kristen Stewart's Diana Spencer

"I just watched the Spencer preview and literally got chills. The acting, the fashion," added another.

In the trailer, fans saw a variety of outfits worn by Diana across the weekend, including a beautiful white ball gown, an all-yellow skirt suit number and a green plaid cardigan, paired with simple mom jeans.

Fans loved the fashion in the trailer

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and Kristen was the shining star in the film about the late People's Princess.

Kristen "does terrific work as this royal-turned-scream-queen, but one does get the sense that she could be even better were Spencer to allow the character to go as wild as everything else does around her," wrote IndieWire.

The Hollywood Reporter added that her "finely detailed work on the accent and mannerisms is impeccable," and that the film "rests on Stewart’s shoulders".

The Twilight actress revealed during a press conference that she was "given information from royal insiders about the reality of Diana's day-to-day life".

Spencer is set across the three days of Christmas in 1991

"The movie doesn't offer any new information," she said.

"It doesn't profess to know anything. It imagines a feeling. I think my impression can only be my own. But Diana was a woman who wanted people to come together and I think that this movie's ambition is to bridge gaps."

Spencer is released in the US and UK on 5 November 2021.

