Robin Roberts unveils stunning new look for heartfelt cause Beautiful and powerful

Robin Roberts gave fans something to gush over with her latest social media post, revealing a new look to champion a worthy cause.

The Good Morning America host shared a picture showing her wearing a stunning pink suit with a white shirt, along with matching make-up and David Yurman jewelry.

She revealed that the look came courtesy of a collaboration with David Yurman to spotlight the voices of survivors of breast cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Robin Roberts shares emotional prayer with fans as she honors 9/11 anniversary

"Honored to be spotlighted with @davidyurman for @bcrfcure. They created these special designs to start conversations and raise resources for this cause that is so close to my heart. Together we will find a cure," she wrote in the caption.

Fans instantly inundated her with praise for her bold move and her incredible look, with her production company Rock n' Robin TV's Instagram page commenting: "THRIVING."

A fan wrote: "Beautiful!!! inside and out," with another adding: "Gorgeous!! You're an inspiration on so many levels," with a third saying: "Here is to your courage, strength thriving and being well."

Robin sat pretty in pink to support the cause of breast cancer awareness

The jewelry brand's own Instagram page also shared a clip of Robin speaking about her journey with the illness, revealing how her mother inspired her by saying: "Make your mess your message."

The GMA host has been candid about her health struggles, both with breast cancer and her bone marrow disease, myelodysplastic syndrome.

However, she has made it a point to not shy away from talking about her arduous journey, having frequently spoken about it and reported on it while on Good Morning America, in an effort to help destigmatize the illness and raise awareness.

Robin was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, for which she underwent six weeks of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

The journalist has been candid about her health struggles and journey

Her bone marrow disease required a transplant, which she received from her sister Sally Ann Roberts, and she documented it on GMA, which garnered the show a Peabody Award.

