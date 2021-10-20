Sharon Stone leaves fans breathless as she struts in stunning little black dress

Ahad Sanwari
Sharon Stone left fans in awe as she embarked on a day out on the town in an incredible little black dress with a high slit
Sharon Stone left fans gasping with another incredible fashion moment as she wowed social media with her latest post.
The actress shared a picture of herself out on the town with her team wearing the most incredible little black dress.
The outfit fit her to perfection and featured a plunging neckline with sheer detailing, as well as a very high slit that showed off her toned legs.
She wore the dress as she walked around town surrounded by a bunch of her crew in masks, and paid tribute to them in the caption.
Sharon wrote: "My sacred team: @paris_libby & Bruno. I [heart emoji] you and [praying emoji] you. Sharon."
Fans were immediately in awe of how amazing the 63-year-old looked, and Selma Blair commented: "I mean… [star emoji] power . Much needed glam for my eyeballs. Thank you."
Holland Taylor wrote: "Good GOD!!!!" and Andie Macdowell simply added: "Stunning."
Sharon left fans marveling at her little black dress
A fan said: "Goddess in a black dress," as another commented: "Slay Girl Slay! Looking fabulous as ever," and a third wrote: "You are just stunning!"
The Casino actress has been leaving fans astonished with her style outings, including a recent one which no one could get enough of.
Sharon left many of her social media followers in utter disbelief with a throwback in which she was wearing a racy black bra while posing on a bed.
She captioned the image: "#TBT to 2018. @harryeelman/@nytimes," and fans were both amazed and confused.
"Don't you mean 1998?" asked one, before another commented: "No, 2018," and a third queried: "Surely 2008?" and then added: "Damn, she doesn't age."
The actress had another big fashion moment in a metallic gown
And she left several wowed in another recent fashion moment, as she shared a beautiful sunset snapshot of hers wearing a slinky metallic Dolce and Gabbana gown featuring thin straps and delicate beading.
She accessorized with statement earrings and a matching silver clutch, adding a pop of color with a large emerald-colored ring.
