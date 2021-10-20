Sharon Stone leaves fans breathless as she struts in stunning little black dress Aging backward really

Sharon Stone left fans gasping with another incredible fashion moment as she wowed social media with her latest post.

The actress shared a picture of herself out on the town with her team wearing the most incredible little black dress.

The outfit fit her to perfection and featured a plunging neckline with sheer detailing, as well as a very high slit that showed off her toned legs.

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

She wore the dress as she walked around town surrounded by a bunch of her crew in masks, and paid tribute to them in the caption.

Sharon wrote: "My sacred team: @paris_libby & Bruno. I [heart emoji] you and [praying emoji] you. Sharon."

Fans were immediately in awe of how amazing the 63-year-old looked, and Selma Blair commented: "I mean… [star emoji] power . Much needed glam for my eyeballs. Thank you."

Holland Taylor wrote: "Good GOD!!!!" and Andie Macdowell simply added: "Stunning."

Sharon left fans marveling at her little black dress

A fan said: "Goddess in a black dress," as another commented: "Slay Girl Slay! Looking fabulous as ever," and a third wrote: "You are just stunning!"

The Casino actress has been leaving fans astonished with her style outings, including a recent one which no one could get enough of.

Sharon left many of her social media followers in utter disbelief with a throwback in which she was wearing a racy black bra while posing on a bed.

She captioned the image: "#TBT to 2018. @harryeelman/@nytimes," and fans were both amazed and confused.

"Don't you mean 1998?" asked one, before another commented: "No, 2018," and a third queried: "Surely 2008?" and then added: "Damn, she doesn't age."

The actress had another big fashion moment in a metallic gown

And she left several wowed in another recent fashion moment, as she shared a beautiful sunset snapshot of hers wearing a slinky metallic Dolce and Gabbana gown featuring thin straps and delicate beading.

She accessorized with statement earrings and a matching silver clutch, adding a pop of color with a large emerald-colored ring.

