Sharon Stone looks incredible wearing slinky silver dress in beautiful sunset photo Fans think she would make the 'perfect Bond girl'

Sharon Stone really is a timeless beauty. The 63-year-old blew fans away when she shared a new photo on Instagram this week - and they all came to the same conclusion.

MORE: Sharon Stone shares 'epic' plunging swimsuit snap – fans react

The snapshot shows Sharon in profile looking out over the Monaco shoreline from a balcony, smiling as she enjoys the sunset.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone shares mom's reaction to her book dedication - and it's adorable

The Basic Instinct star is dressed in the most incredible outfit - a slinky metallic Dolce and Gabbana gown featuring think straps and delicate beading. She accessorized with statement earrings and a matching silver clutch, adding a pop of color with a large emerald-colored ring.

READ: Sharon Stone breaks silence following moving tribute to late nephew River

MORE: Sharon Stone shares candid swimsuit photo that sums up her weekend perfectly

"Monaco: Royal James Bond Premiere @007," Sharon captioned the photograph - a detail fans were quick to latch on to. "You should be a Bond girl!" one follower told the star while a second echoed: "She would have been a perfect Bond girl…"

Sharon looked incredible in her metallic gown

Others took to sharing love heart and flame emojis while Brooke Shields sweetly noted: "You keep getting more gorgeous!"

READ: Sharon Stone is a blonde bombshell in incredible throwback

MORE: Sharon Stone causes a stir in unexpected beachside outfit

It was Sharon's second show-stopping appearance in less than a week. On Sunday, she stepped out for the Zurich Film Festival in the most incredible gown made of gold paillette sequins.

The star wore a stunning gold dress to attend the Zurich Film Festival

The stunning Dolce and Gabbana floor-length dress showed off her absolutely phenomenal figure with its mermaid silhouette and ensured she stole the show as she was honored with the Golden Icon Award.

During her time in Zurich, Sharon spoke to Variety about her family life growing up in Pennsylvania. Calling her father Joseph an "extreme feminist", she explained: "He came from wealth, from oil drilling, and when he was little, there was a huge accident. His father died three months later and all the money went to another family."

Sharon pictured with her parents, Dorothy and Joseph

Sharon continued: "He thought it was so wrong that his mother didn't get half of it, just because she was a woman. My dad was insistent that I have this feminist attitude. So much so that I never thought of myself as a feminist. These were the rules of my household."

Read more HELLO! US stories here