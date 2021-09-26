Sharon Stone dazzles in sensational gold gown you need to see to believe We can't handle it

Sharon Stone left fans absolutely gobsmacked with her latest fashion moment, as she arrived at the Zurich Film Festival in style.

MORE: Sharon Stone shares 'epic' plunging swimsuit snap – fans react

The actress appeared in the most show-stopping gold gown made of paillette sequins that featured a silver trim at the chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The stunning Dolce and Gabbana floor-length outfit showed off her absolutely phenomenal figure with its mermaid silhouette that gave her a regal appearance.

Sharon looked radiant at the festival, where she was honored with an incredible achievement, that being the Golden Icon Award.

"Signing the cover page of the GOLDEN ICON book. #GoldenIconAward. Thank you @zurichfilmfestival," she wrote in the caption of a picture she shared as she excitedly captured the moment.

MORE: Sharon Stone breaks silence following moving tribute to late nephew River after sad death

Fans and celebrities alike inundated the Basic Instinct star with praise upon learning of her big award, with Jamie Lee Curtis writing, "BRAVA BELLA! Golden Lion loves her Golden Icon!!"

Sharon donned the sensational gown to accept the Golden Icon Award

Andie Macdowell wrote, "Gorgeous dress you look stunning," and Carrie Ann Inaba added, "Congratulations," a sentiment many of her other peers also echoed.

Fans were equally as congratulatory, with one commenting, "Absolutely perfect golden icon," and another saying, "Beautiful Dress, Beautiful Sharon."

A third added, "Sharon Stone you are a gem," and another wrote, "Dressed for the occasion." Many others simply dropped some clapping and heart emojis.

MORE: Sharon Stone mourns tragic loss of baby nephew River

MORE: Sharon Stone is a blonde bombshell in incredible throwback

The moment is one among the many incredible ones she has shared with fans while in Europe, having also visited Italy and France during this time.

The actress certainly made quite the impression at the Zurich Film Festival

Sharon recently shared a picture of herself enjoying a relaxing beachside vacation while in France, where she sparked a reaction with her unexpected waterside outfit.

Instead of the figure-hugging swimsuits she'd been showing off, the 63-year-old opted for a pair of jeans and a patterned jacket while soaking up the sun, looking just as incredible all the same.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.