Sharon Stone wows in racy black bra and fans are astonished

Sharon Stone was picture perfect in a beautiful professional photo she shared with fans and her outfit and her youthful good looks blew them away.

The Basic Instinct actress, 63, left many of her social media followers in utter disbelief with the throwback in which she was wearing a racy black bra while posing on a bed.

Sharon captioned the image: "#TBT to 2018. @harryeelman/@nytimes," and fans were both amazed and confused.

"Don't you mean 1998?" asked one, before another commented: "No, 2018," and a third queried: "Surely 2008?" and then added: "Damn, she doesn't age."

The photo was indeed taken just three years ago and Sharon looked phenomenal. She proved she's maintaining her best self inside and out when she walked the red carpet, just days before her throwback, with the Prince of Monaco.

The star attended the James Bond premiere with the royal and looked every inch the movie star in a glittering Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Sharon's fans marveled at how amazing she looks

It was the second time in a week that Sharon and the Prince have been in each other's company as they both attended the Monte-Carlo Planetary Health gala benefit too.

Sharon recently opened up about looking after herself and the importance of self-care.

Taking to her social media profile, the actress shared two incredible pictures of herself sunbathing in France and wearing a black plunging swimsuit.

Sharon was photographed with the Prince of Monaco

"Self-Care Matters," she wrote in the first snap, which showed her full body. In the second picture, which showed her top half, she added: "Body, mind & spirit."

Sharon's glow could also be down to dating a younger man. Over the summer, it was reported that she was in a relationship with 25-year-old rapper, RMR.

While she didn't confirm the romance, they were spotted "hanging out" for several months according to Page Six.

