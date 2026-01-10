Sharon Stone, 67, turns heads at 2026 Astra Film Awards

Sharon Stone, 67, proved once again that timeless glamour never goes out of style as she attended the 2026 Astra Film Awards, presented by The Hollywood Creative Alliance, at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 9.

The Hollywood icon looked remarkably youthful as she stepped onto the black carpet in a striking, earth-toned ensemble that blended texture, confidence and unmistakable star power.

The Basic Instinct star wore a sleeveless, high-neck knitted mini dress in a warm caramel hue, finished with dramatic fringe detailing along the hemline that skimmed her thighs and showcased her toned legs.

© Getty Images Sharon Stone attends the 2026 Astra Film Awards presented by The Hollywood Creative Alliance

Adding an extra layer of drama, the Basic Instinct star draped a plush, shaggy cream stole over one shoulder, bringing an editorial edge to the look. She completed the outfit with sheer, embellished knee-high boots that elongated her silhouette, while gold hoop earrings and subtle bracelets added a touch of classic elegance.

In close-up shots, Sharon’s radiant complexion and softly tousled blonde bob took centre stage. Her makeup was fresh and glowing, with warm blush tones and a glossy pink lip enhancing her natural features, while her bright smile lit up the room.

© Getty Images Sharon Stone, winner of the Timeless Award, speaks onstage during the 2026 Astra Film Awards

The actress later took to the stage during the ceremony to accept the Timeless Award, where she appeared equally poised and powerful, gesturing passionately as she addressed the audience.

The Casino star, who is currently single, recently spoke about her dating life with the Times.

© Getty Images Sharon back in 2024

"I didn't want to just go on Tinder and [sleep with] somebody ... It's so easy [to sleep with somebody. You don't have to do on Tinder, you go to ... Coffee Bean. It's not hard ... You go to the supermarket if you just want to have sex, but if you want to have a connection ... "

She also spoke about her disastrous date with a drug addict: "[He was] a heroin addict who's clearly 20,000 injections later than the picture he sent me," she told the outlet.

The actress then went onto list what she's looking for in a partner: "I don't look for anything. I've never looked for anything. Because I don't think that's what happens... You don't look for a list and your list arrives. That's what people do who don't have relationships."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Sharon Stone and son Roan in 2021

The star revealed that she once went on a date with a very famous rapper, who is 17 years her junior.

Sharon appeared on the show to promote her new film Nobody 2, alongside Bob Odenkirk, but host Andy appeared to be distracted by rumors about her dating history.

"I mean... this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it," Andy said, before asking: "Sharon, did you go on a date with Nelly?"

The Basic Instinct star wasted no time with her response and stated: "Yes, I did," which prompted excited gasps from the audience.

Sharon and Nelly's romance was short-lived, however, as when Andy asked if she had a second date with the now 50-year-old "Dilemma" rapper, she replied: "No, I did not."

Sharon is a mom to three adopted sons Roan, 25, Laird, 20, and 19-year-old Quinn and was previously married to journalist and editor Phil Bronstein.

They tied the knot in 1998, and in 2000, they adopted their son Roan. Phil filed for divorce in 2004 and was granted primary custody of Roan in 2008, while Sharon was only allowed visitation rights.