Shakira details terrifying attack while out with young son – details The singer was in a Barcelona park

Shakira has detailed a terrifying attack she experienced while out with her son, Milan, eight, on Wednesday.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories where she revealed she had been attacked by two wild boars who "snatched" her handbag before retreating with it into the woods. Shakira and Milan were enjoying a day out in a Barcelona park when the incident occurred.

While she did not show her face in the video, she held up the recovered, but ruined, bag the animals had taken. Thankfully, it seems neither she nor her son were hurt in the attack.

Holding the torn bag towards the camera, Shakira explained: "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it."

The singer continued. "They've destroyed everything." She then turned to her son, whose father is the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, and said: "Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

Shakira revealed her ruined bag on Instagram

Shakira's bizarre but frightening outing comes after she celebrated some good news with fans. Earlier this month she revealed a new collaboration between herself and graphic designer and digital concept artist Kode Abdo, AKA Bosslogic.

The pair have collaborated on a digital art collection called La Caldera, which "depicts the fantastical world of Caloris, a place ruled by women in an intergalactic landscape as they grapple with the arrival of both friendly and unfriendly visitors".

The description adds: "Art-directed by both artists in a retro-futuristic style with a nod to the look and feel of vintage posters and graphic novels, the collection features four original audio pieces produced by and featuring Shakira to accompany this vibrant adventure where mythological themes are played out in a delightfully colorful post-modern world."

