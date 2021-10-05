Shakira looks absolutely dynamite in new photo wearing a metallic leotard This is why you work out

Shakira left her fans in a state of frenzy with her latest social media post as she showed off what the results of her workouts can really look like.

The Colombian superstar posed on the cover of Cosmopolitan in a silver metallic leotard, cinched in with a gold belt, and with studded droplet earrings.

Meanwhile, she played with her fiery red hair as she let the curls go free and struck a pose to show off her incredible physique.

"So @cosmopolitan visited me at the gym and did a cover shoot just after I'd finished a workout. [laughing emoji] Thanks to @ellenvonunwerth for the fun photos," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were instantly hyped upon seeing the picture and took to the comments section to drop dozens of heart and flame emojis.

One fan commented: "OH MY SHAKIRA!!!!" Another wrote: "How can someone be this stunning," with a third adding: "In awe of you SHAKIRA SHAKIRA."

Clearly her intense exercise regime and penchant for dancing, particularly with a style as hard as belly dancing, has paid off in spades for Shakira.

Shakira posed for the cover of Cosmopolitan in a metallic leotard

The Rabiosa singer has been on a metallic fashion kick lately, recently leaving her fans and followers absolutely stunned with a similar outfit.

The singer was almost unrecognizable in a recent Instagram post, posing in a tiny metallic silver bikini and knee-high boots, with voluminous red hair.

Another photo showed her rocking a skintight bodysuit, and a third image featured Shakira and her boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, lovingly embracing while he wore a huge pair of angel wings.

Of course, the singer's appearance had a little digital help from graphic designer and digital concept artist Kode Abdo, AKA Bosslogic as part of an NFT she released.

Shakira stunned in a metallic look for her NFT collaboration

The pair collaborated on a digital art collection called La Caldera, which, "depicts the fantastical world of Caloris, a place ruled by women in an intergalactic landscape as they grapple with the arrival of both friendly and unfriendly visitors."

