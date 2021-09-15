Shakira's legs look sensational in picture that has fans giddy with excitement She looks amazing!

Shakira has been teasing her fans for a while that she was recording new music, and on Wednesday the singer shared another post that had fans majorly excited.

MORE: Shakira brings the moves with her amazing family video

The Hips Don't Lie singer was sitting in a wooden recording studio with an acoustic guitar, and she styled herself in a green jumper.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shakira dances with her sons in cute family video

The star appeared to have gone pantless and was showing off her incredibly toned legs.

The mother-of-two had her gorgeous long hair flowing down her shoulders, and almost looked like she'd just come from the beach.

"Hard at work," she teased in the caption, and it's safe to say that fans went wild over the post.

We can't wait!

Her 70.6 million followers were mostly left speechless by the jaw-dropping photo, with many leaving heart and heart-eyed face emojis.

MORE: Shakira marks special anniversary in the best way possible

MORE: Shakira's sons Milan and Sasha steal the show in adorable video featuring their pets

One commented: "Legend," while another simply said: "Wow."

Shakira already has many hits in her extensive catalogue including her iconic 2007 collaboration with global megastar Beyoncé, Beautiful Liar.

And to celebrate Queen B's birthday earlier this month, the Colombian star shared two photos of the singers together. One was from an event where the two were completely glammed up, with Shakira wearing an outfit covered in jewels of all kinds.

The second image was a still from the music video, which featured them showing off their incredible moves and swivels in flowy black outfits.

Shakira has recorded several hit songs over the years

Both wore similar black gowns that accentuated their curves as they displayed the most impressive choreography in the pouring rain.

"Happy bday B!! @beyonce Thinking of you on your special day! Enjoy with your loved ones!!! Remembering good times," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were ecstatic upon seeing the pictures and reminisced about the song, with one commenting, "Queens! forever my favorite song." Another wrote, "I only see 2 queens in 1 pic," with a third adding, "We need more collab with Beyonce omggg!!"

Many others simply dropped flame, heart, and heart-eyed emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.