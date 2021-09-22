Shakira looks unrecognisable in metallic bikini and knee-high boots The Hips Don't Lie singer looked amazing

Shakira took on a completely different persona for her latest collaboration – and it's fair to say we've never seen her look like this before.

The singer was almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram post, posing in a tiny metallic silver bikini, knee-high boots, and voluminous red hair.

Another photo showed her rocking a skintight bodysuit, and a third image featured Shakira and her boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, lovingly embracing while he wore a huge pair of angel wings.

A final photo gave off major Wonder Woman vibes, with Shakira floating in a bubble holding a sword and wearing a revealing two-piece that resembled armour.

Of course, the singer's appearance had a little digital help from graphic designer and digital concept artist Kode Abdo, AKA Bosslogic.

The pair have collaborated on a digital art collection called La Caldera, which "depicts the fantastical world of Caloris, a place ruled by women in an intergalactic landscape as they grapple with the arrival of both friendly and unfriendly visitors".

Shakira looks incredible in her new digital art collaboration

The description adds: "Art-directed by both artists in a retro-futuristic style with a nod to the look and feel of vintage posters and graphic novels, the collection features four original audio pieces produced by and featuring Shakira to accompany this vibrant adventure where mythological themes are played out in a delightfully colorful post-modern world."

Sharing her delight over the finished product, Shakira shared on Instagram: "I had so much fun working on my first NFTs with @BossLogic and trying out this new medium and wanted to share it with my fans too, ahead of the drop at 3.30pm PT. Hope you enjoy!"

Fans were quick to react to the sensational images, with one writing: "Love it!" A second said: "The most beautiful, Shakira." Others left hundreds of heart-eyes and flame emojis.

