Shakira's long and prolific career has been peppered with several incredible hits, and many of them have iconic looks to go along with them.

The Colombian superstar brought one of those looks out to celebrate a friend's big day with her fans.

Shakira shared a post on her Instagram to ring in her friend and past collaborator Beyonce's birthday, with two pictures of the duo.

One was from an event where the two were completely glammed up, with Shakira wearing an outfit covered in jewels of all kind.

The second image was a still from the music video of their collaboration, 2007's Beautiful Liar, which featured them showing off their incredible moves and swivels in flowy black outfits.

Both wore similar black gowns that accentuated their curves as they displayed the most impressive choreography in the pouring rain.

Shakira celebrated Beyonce's birthday by remembering their collaboration

"Happy bday B!! @beyonce Thinking of you on your special day! Enjoy with your loved ones!!! Remembering good times," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were ecstatic upon seeing the pictures and reminisced about the song, with one commenting, "Queens! forever my favorite song."

Another wrote, "I only see 2 queens in 1 pic," with a third adding, "We need more collab with beyonce omggg!!" Many others simply dropped flame, heart, and heart-eyed emojis.

Shakira recently had another hip-shaking moment that had fans excited, this time with her two sons Milan, eight, and Sasha, six.

The trio danced to a J Balvin song for a TikTok video

The singer uploaded a video where the trio showed off their best moves as they danced to J Balvin and Skrillex's In Da Getto, with choreographed steps and routines completely down pat.

Clearly the three looked like they were naturals at it, and even brought the attitude. She captioned the adorable video, "'In Da Getto' with my new dancers! @jbalvin."

