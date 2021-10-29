Madonna sets pulses racing in nothing but fishnets and stilettos in revealing new photos The Queen of Pop stunned in a new photoshoot

No one knows how to grab attention quite like Madonna. The queen of pop left her fans not knowing where to look when she shared a revealing new photo on Friday.

The 63-year-old looked sensational in a new photoshoot, which saw her posing with her derriere exposed in nothing but nude fishnet tights and stilettos as she lay with her back to the camera in an unmade bed. Adding little accessories, the singer wore a crucifix necklace that fell down her back and a satin long-sleeved glove.

The raunchy photo was in aid of her new spread for V magazine and was just one of three never-before-seen covers she shared.

"November issue of @vmagazine ! …………. Three never before seen covers shot by @stevenkleinstudio, interview by @jeremyoharris. On stands everywhere November 1st," she captioned the images.

Another photo saw Madonna posing in a grey and black fur coat, sporting dramatic eye makeup, luscious lips, and perfectly coiffed hair that harked back to her Blonde Ambition Tour days.

Madonna shared three stunning never-before-seen cover images - scroll to see

A third image saw her suggestively licking a diamond necklace while wearing a corset, donning the same hair and makeup style as her previous cover.

Fans were blown away by the photos, with one responding: "Bed shoot is genius!" A second said: "Love this!" A third added: "QUEEN". Others were simply lost for words and commented with flame, heart, and heart-eyes emojis.

Meanwhile, the star thrilled fans last week as she made a huge announcement concerning her documentary, Madame X. The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in a pair of skintight leather pants.

Madonna revealed the script for her Madame X documentary is almost finished

Madonna had gone all-out with her look, adding platform shoes, a mesh top, and accessorising with fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross.

In her caption, she wrote: "Grateful for the success of Madame [red cross emoji], that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children! While laying on this gorgeous Rug by Alexander McQueen!"

