Madonna shares incredibly rare photos with son Rocco to mark special occasion The American Pie hitmaker is a doting mom to six children

Madonna is one of the world's most famous pop stars but when it comes to her family life she's far more private – especially concerning her two eldest children.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon shares intimate bedroom snap that Instagram deleted

But on Wednesday, the Holiday hitmaker took to Instagram to share some incredibly rare photos with her son Rocco, to mark his 21st birthday.

The proud parent posted a selection of pictures from over the years, from Rocco as a baby to recent images of him in present day.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Madonna shares rare video with all six children

In the caption, Madonna wrote: "Happy Birthday Rocco!! We Have Been on many Trips together around the World. But the Greatest journey I have taken with you is the one inside my [heart]. Love you to the moon and back. Forever and Always."

READ: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showcases dancer's figure in tiny crop top

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon looks sensational in tiny green bikini

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "The best mom!" while another wrote: "Wow where has the time gone?" A third added: "What an amazing mom he has as well!"

Madonna paid tribute to son Rocco on his 21st birthday

Madonna shares Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She is also mom to daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon.

READ: Madonna publicly shows support for daughter Lourdes following incredible achievement

MORE: Madonna pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Lourdes alongside celebratory photo

The award-winning singer later went on to adopt four children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

Madonna has homes around the world but primarily resides in Lisbon, Portugal, so that David can pursue his dreams of becoming a professional footballer.

She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most.

Madonna shares Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie

She said: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

MORE: Madonna unveils incredible swimming pool at family home

MORE: Madonna's son models sunglasses and dress in must-see video

The star's oldest daughter Lourdes, meanwhile, is following in her famous mum's footsteps as an aspiring dancer and recently graced the cover of Vogue to discuss growing up with a famous mom.

The award-winning singer with all six of her children

Madonna herself has previously spoken to the publication about her relationship with her daughter, admitting that she doesn't have the ambition she did due to her upbringing and social media, but that her daughter was "insanely talented".

MORE: Madonna and her six children pose for rare family picture – fans react

MORE: Madonna sparks reaction with new change to appearance

She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.