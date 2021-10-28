Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon sizzles in see-through bodysuit in revealing photo

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is not one to shy away from expressing herself in a range of head-turning outfits – and her latest is no different.

The trained dancer left little to the imagination in a raunchy ensemble for Mugler's latest campaign, rocking a black latex bodysuit with a sheer panel under her bust, sheer tights with latex stripes, and cut-outs on the knees. Lourdes stood confidently with her hands on her hips as she smoldered at the camera while standing against a jet-black backdrop.

Madonna shares rare video featuring all six of her children

Adding height to her petite frame, the famous offspring paired her daring look with some towering heels, as she displayed several of her tattoos in the barely-there outfit.

In her caption, Lourdes thanked stylist Haley Wollens and creative director Casey Cadwallader for their contributions to her very risqué photoshoot.

Many of her followers were blown away by her attention-grabbing attire, with one responding to the photo: "So beautiful and strong... love you." A second wrote: "Sexy and beautiful," and a third added: "Lola! You are the best."

Lourdes looked unreal in her latex bodysuit

It's not the first time Lourdes – affectionately known as Lola – has dabbled with latex. Last month, she looked sensational wearing a teal-coloured bra and crystal-detailed thong, which she teamed with a pair of vinyl thigh-high boots, to walk in Rihanna's Savage Fenty X show.

Posting several snaps on her Instagram taken from various locations inside a hotel, Lourdes oozed confidence in front of the camera as she posed on the edge of a bed. Another risqué photo saw her standing side-on without her coat, revealing her derriere.

Lourdes modelled latex for Rihanna's Savage Fenty X show

Lourdes is no stranger to modelling and will often share sultry snaps on social media of her campaigns. One image, though, seemed to get her into trouble as it was deleted by Instagram in August for "violating community guidelines".

However, Lourdes soon reposted the provocative photo, which was shot by photographer Mayan Toledano for Barragan, which saw her pose on a motel bed wearing a quirky dress and sky-high heels.

