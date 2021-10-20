Madonna rocks risque leather pants as she makes huge announcement

Madonna is known for her extraordinary looks, and on Tuesday the singer proved just that as she shared exciting news about her upcoming documentary, Madame X.

MORE: Madonna, 63, shocks fans with daring topless pictures inside bedroom

The Vogue singer revealed that the script for the project was nearly finished, and she made the announcement while sprawled out on a beautiful rug in a stunning pair of leather pants. The singer had gone all-out with her look, as she also included platform shoes, a mesh top, accessorized with fingerless gloves and several chain necklaces, one of which featured a cross. In some of the photos, she wore a pair of white-framed sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna visits her 90-year-old father on his birthday

The 63-year-old looked sensational in the look, which highlighted her curves, as she lay next to a roaring fire.

MORE: Madonna shares incredibly rare photos with son Rocco to mark special occasion

SEE: Madonna publicly shows support for daughter Lourdes following incredible achievement

Elsewhere in the room were several guitars that would be perfect for rehearsing new songs, and several sweet family photos.

In her caption, she wrote: "Grateful for the success of Madame [red cross emoji], that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children! While laying on this gorgeous Rug by Alexander McQueen!"

Many of her fans were left speechless by the incredible series of photos that the singer shared, which showed off her gorgeous living room, and they simply commented with flame emojis.

The singer looked amazing

Others couldn't decide whether to laugh, or whether they were in love with the cute moment, as they shared plenty of crying with laughter and heart emojis.

Several only left one-word comments, like "sweet", "dashing", and "angel".

The Like a Virgin singer had the photos taken in her extravagant $19.3million home, where she recently threw son David an incredible 16th birthday party.

Taking to Instagram last month, she shared several pictures from the celebrations and revealed they had marked the day in their new house.

The star has a documentary on her Madame X tour coming out

"Sweet 16 in our New Back Yard! So much to be grateful for!!#davidbanda," she captioned the set of pictures.

The first photo showed mother and son embracing each other whilst smiling for the camera, whilst the others showed the gorgeous decorations she had set up for David, including balloons spelling out his name and other colorful ones floating all over her new backyard.

MORE: Madonna melts hearts in sweetest video with daughter Estere

MORE: Madonna shares picture of herself in bridal gown and fans go wild

Another picture featured the table nicely decorated for the meal, and a stunning swimming pool can be seen just behind.

Madonna seems to have moved into her new Hidden Hills estate after buying the property from the singer The Weeknd earlier this year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.