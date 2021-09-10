Madonna, 63, shocks fans with daring topless pictures inside bedroom Fans speculated about her attending the Met Gala next week

Madonna knows how to shock her fans and on Thursday night she did just that as she posted several new pictures on herself on Instagram, and some of them showed her topless.

MORE: Madonna shares rare photos of model daughter Lourdes at singer's birthday party

"Fittings are a form of torture... painting by @tonycassanelli," she wrote alongside them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna has the sweetest mother-daughter moment with Estere

The snaps seem to be taken in the singer's New York home, where she spends most of her time, and they show her trying on a dazzling strapless gown as well as herself posing in just fishnet tights and black underwear.

READ: Madonna shares incredibly rare photos with son Rocco to mark special occasion

RELATED: Madonna shares picture of herself in bridal gown and fans go wild

Many of her followers loved the snaps, simply commenting fire emojis whilst others speculated whether she was trying to find a dress to attend the Met Gala, which takes place in New York on Monday 13 September. "Looks like she's going to wear her iconic Mackie Oscars dress to the MET," one speculated. "Fittings for the Met Gala???!!" another wondered.

Madonna's daring pictures were a hit with fans

Another simply remarked: "You are on fire!"

Madonna's daring pics are not new to her 16 million followers, and come just weeks after she celebrated her 63rd birthday with her family in Italy.

"Let the Birthday Games Begin," Madonna captioned a series of photos from the party, which saw her joined by her six children - Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stella - as well as boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27.

The star flew her friends and family to Italy for her birthday

In one snap, the singer was seen sitting with her arm wrapped around 21-year-old Rocco while budding model Lourdes crouched down in front of him, with multiple braids in her hair as she rocked a skin-tight black minidress.

In a second picture, the 24-year-old, whom Madonna welcomed with ex Carlos Leon, showed off her modelling skills that landed her a recent Vogue cover as she pouted for the camera.

The star was inundated with birthday wishes, including designer Donatella Versace who wrote: "Happy birthday to the one and only! You look AMAZING."

Kelly Ripa added: "Happy birthday #iconic."