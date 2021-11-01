Celine Dion shows off her dance moves in celebratory video amid health scare The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker marked a special anniversary

Celine Dion had reason to celebrate at the beginning of the week as she marked the anniversary of her song, That's The Way It Is!

To mark the occasion, the Canadian singer took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her singing the hit 22 years ago in the official music video, looking fabulous in a crop top and white trousers.

In the caption, she wrote: "When you want it the most there's no easy way out When you're ready to go and your heart's left in doubt. Don't give up on your faith. Love comes to those who believe it. And that's the way it is.

WATCH: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

"Released 22 years ago today. Happy Birthday That’s The Way It Is! - Team Celine. Link in bio."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love this song!" while another wrote: "My fav," accompanied by a fire emoji and love heart emoji. A third added: "A masterpiece. We mis you queen."

Celine's upbeat post follows shortly after the mom-of-three was forced to delay her Las Vegas residency due to unfortunate developments in her health.

Celine's shows at the Resorts World Theatre were originally scheduled to begin in early November of 2021, but now shows from November 5 to 20 and January 19 to February 5 of 2022 have been cancelled.

Celine celebrated her song's anniversary with a snippet from the music video

The statement revealed that the Because You Loved Me performer has been suffering from "severe and insistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," due to which she hasn't been able to participate in rehearsals for the show.

She shared her thoughts on the statement in an emotional caption as well, writing: "I'm heartbroken by this.

"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.

The singer shared that she would be delaying her Las Vegas residency due to health struggles

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas.

"Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx…," she concluded.

