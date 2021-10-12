Celine Dion dons latex pants in breathtaking video to celebrate very special occasion

Celine Dion is bringing festive joy to our social media with her latest post as she celebrated a very special day with her fans, especially the Canadian ones.

The superstar performer shared a snippet from the music video of her 2012 French song Le Miracle, featuring several shots of happy people jumping in the air.

In the midst of it all was Celine, surrounded by some beautiful fall foliage, wearing a sweater with a white undershirt and a pair of black skin-tight latex pants.

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news in heartfelt video

It also featured another shot of hers singing to the camera in a black elaborately quilted jacket with a spectacular emerald ring.

The clip was posted to usher in the changing seasons and to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend in Canada.

Celine shared lyrics of the song in the caption of the post, and wrote with it: "We are so thankful for the miracles that are all around us every day. #HappyThanksgivingCanada! – Team Celine."

Celine shared a snippet from an old music video to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving

Fans were in awe of the singer and immediately shared their love for her post, as one commented: "You are a miracle. A miracle with life. A miracle with love. Celine Dion is a miracle."

Another wrote: "Queen of Canada," with a third adding: "Happy Thanksgiving Queen! Je t'aime," with many others flooding the comments with heart emojis.

The singer is on a major high currently as she recently announced that her life and career story would be told in a new documentary.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories recently confirming that she is backing a documentary about her four-decade-long career.

The singer's story will be told in a new official documentary

She wrote: "It's official. We're starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with @irenetaylorbrodsky and @sonymusic on this project - one that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me that they haven't seen before - Celine."

