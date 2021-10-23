Celine Dion recently surprised fans when she revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that meant she wouldn't be able to go ahead with her new Las Vegas residency, and just four days after the announcement, Celine is now celebrating her twin sons Eddy and Nelson's eleventh birthdays.

It's not yet known how Celine and her family will be marking the day, but Celine's unexpected health condition may well make it different to previous years.

Celine is also yet to have posted in honour of Eddy and Nelson's milestone, but last year, she took to Instagram with a photo of the two boys as children and wrote: "Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for 10 years. You make me, your big brother and your dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday boys! We love you so very much – Mom, RC and Dad xx."

Celine's twin sons Eddy and Nelson as children

Celine also shared the news of her health on Instagram, as she explained to fans why her Las Vegas shows would not be going ahead for the time being. She shared her thoughts alongside an official statement in an emotional caption reading: "I’m heartbroken by this.

"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas.

"Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx…," she concluded.

