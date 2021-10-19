Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news Get well soon, Celine, we're all rooting for you!

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news.

The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.

Celine's shows at the Resorts World Theatre were originally scheduled to begin in early November of 2021, but now shows from November 5 to 20 and January 19 to February 5 of 2022 have been cancelled.

The statement revealed that the Because You Loved Me performer has been suffering from "severe and insistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," due to which she hasn't been able to participate in rehearsals for the show.

She shared her thoughts on the statement in an emotional caption as well, writing: "I’m heartbroken by this.

"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.

Celine revealed that due to her health, her Las Vegas residency would be delayed

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas.

"Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx…," she concluded.

Fans immediately came to her support and wished her well, with one commenting: "Sending so much love, light and healing energy your way."

Another wrote: "We love you! Please rest and get well," and a third adding: "NOOOOO! Ugh heartbroken but want what is best for Celine."

No alternate dates have been announced yet for the singer's Vegas shows

The statement did mention that her coming Courage World Tour would resume as planned beginning March 9, 2022, but new dates for her Vegas residency haven't been announced yet.

