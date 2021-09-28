Celine Dion has a long and lustrious career and a personal life with many highs and heartaches too.

Now her life will be laid bare in a new documentary which she promises will show her fans a side of her they've never seen before.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories confirming that she is backing a documentary about her four-decade-long career.

WATCH: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

She wrote: "It's official. We're starting production on my official documentary. Looking forward to working closely with @irenetaylorbrodsky and @sonymusic on this project - one that is very personal and will show everyone a part of me that they haven't seen before - Celine."

Celine also released a statement which read: "I've always been an open book with my fans and with sensitivity and thoughtful creativity, I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven't seen before... I know she'll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way."

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the documentary which will focus on both her career and her life away from the spotlight.

Celine is working with Sony on a new documentary about her life

Celine isn't just one of the world's most celebrated performers, she is also a mother to her three boys, René-Charles Angélil, 20, and twins Nelson and Eddy, ten.

While she adores her sons - who she had with her late husband, René-Charles Angélil - she has admitted that motherhood is the most "challenging and rewarding job" she has ever had.

"I think we are very blessed to have the opportunity and a blessing to be a mother,” she told ABC News. "I think when you have a child, it's like there's another heart that grows inside of you. You have this like second heart."

Celine has three sons with her late husband

Celine has been a single mother since 2016 when her longtime husband lost his lengthy battle with throat cancer.

She paid a heartfelt tribute to him on the fifth anniversary of his death when she wrote: "René, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you. We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us.

"And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times.

"You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx."

