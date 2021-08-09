Celine Dion's incredible throwback will blow you away That voice!

Celine Dion has had some big moments in her career, and while we're all aware of several of them at this point, they never fail to stop us in our tracks.

The legendary musician shared with fans a moment from way back in her career that stood out and, understandably, it managed to leave more than a few shaken.

WATCH: Celine Dion delivers unfortunate news but heartfelt video

The singer's team posted a clip on her Instagram account from a performance of hers all the way back in 1994.

Celine positively shone in her denim shirt, white undershirt, and skinny black jeans as she commanded the audience of the Late Show with David Letterman with a performance of River Deep, Mountain High.

She nailed every single note on the song and added her own flair to it, and then the end of the video featured a short segment where she spoke to David as the episode ended.

Celine rang in almost three decades since this performance

That performance turned 27 years old on August 8, as Celine's team shared it with the caption, "And we're still amazed...#celinedion #40yearsofcelinedion #onthisday."

Fans and followers alike were in absolute awe of the powerhouse singer's throwback performance and narrated anecdotes showing their long-lasting love for her in the comments.

"I actually remember watching this live and being blown away ... so happy to still be a fan all these years later," one wrote, with another fan saying, "One of the most amazing voices in the world! God bless!"

The Power of Love singer recently marked another incredible career milestone, celebrating 40 years in the entertainment business, spanning all the way from her debut as a teen sensation and Swiss Eurovision win, to her most recent albums like Courage.

One of the highlights of the singer's early career, her win for Switzerland in Eurovision 1988

She marked the moment with another Instagram reel that showed off the progression of her career from moments throughout the decades.

"Celebrating 40 years of an amazing career," the caption said. And here's hoping that our hearts will go on for many more years to come!

