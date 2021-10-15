Adele looks flawless in chic knit and bouncy blow-dry for new interview

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Adele delighted fans by making yet another appearance on Friday, giving a number of radio interviews about her newly-released single Easy On Me.

MORE: Inside Adele's new $10m Beverly Hills mansion

Clips from her live chats have already been viewed thousands of times - particularly Adele's thoughts on her favourite crisp snacks during a talk with BBC Radio1's Greg James - but can we talk about her gorgeous look, too?

Loading the player...



WATCH: Adele shocks fans as she plays her new song during Instagram Live

The singer looked incredible once again, glamming up a button-up cardigan with chunky gold jewellery, that signature blonde blow-dry and of course, flawless makeup (complete with perfect cat eye flicks).

READ: I tried Adele's extreme three-workouts-a-day regime - and the results might surprise you

.@adele has returned 💫 @gregjames caught up with her to chat her new single 'Easy On Me', Worcester Sauce Crisps and *THAT* Instagram Live.



Listen to the full interview on @BBCSounds 🎧 pic.twitter.com/fNdWZMjsY8 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 15, 2021



Adele looked beautiful for her radio interviews

She finished her look with her signature long manicure - this time opting for a nude polish for her favourite extensions. No doubt fans will love the further nail inspiration, since after she released the video for Easy On Me at midnight, searches for 'Adele's nails' rocketed up by 900 per cent, according to LookFantastic. They do go perfectly with her passionate hand gestures.

MORE: The products Adele swears by for her perfect cat-eye eyeliner – and how to apply them

Other fans were busy reacting to Adele's revelation about her favourite crisps - expanding on her recent comments during her Instagram Live, during which she told her followers her favourite crisps are "Ready Salted Walkers with loads of Worcestershire sauce."



Adele has released the video for Easy On Me

Talking to a listener in Stockport, she had presenter Greg laughing when she added that she loves to drink the 'bag juice' from the bottom of the packet, adding: "Those soggy ones at the bottom are the best!"

Never change, Adele! The singer released her new song on Friday morning, ahead of the release of her album, 30, on 19 November. She has previously said that the record is for her son, Angelo, who she made a rare comment about to Fleur East during her interview on the Hits Radio breakfast show.

"The whole album is sort of dedicated to my son more than anything, but yeah it's about my relationship with his dad and with him," she explained. "But also you know the relationship I have with myself and stuff like that."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.