The products Adele swears by for her perfect cat-eye eyeliner – and how to apply them

As well as having a knockout singing voice and wicked sense of humour, Adele is queen of the feline flick. But what’s the secret to her perfect eyeliner? We have all the details.

The Hello singer is back in the spotlight after she was featured on the cover of Vogue - sporting her trademark perfect eyeliner. The genius behind the eye look, none other than makeup artist royalty Pat McGrath, has revealed the products she used.

Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner, £24 / $32, Pat McGrath Labs

The makeup maven's own Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara and Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner were her secret weapons.

Dark Star Mascara, £24 / $30, Pat McGrath Labs

When Pat isn't in charge of her eye makeup, Adele turns to two trusted products to achieve her signature look – namely the Bobbi Brown Longwear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink, and the MAC Eyeliner Brush 209. Sadly the eyeliner is currently sold out everywhere, but MAC has a very similar product you can use if you can't wait for the restock.

Long-wear gel eyeliner in black ink, £16.50 / $28, Bobbi Brown

Her makeup artist Michael Ashton spilled the beans on how to recreate the look during a chat with fellow makeup artist Lisa Eldridge.

As revealed on Lisa’s YouTube channel, Micheal told how he applies the eyeliner. Apparently, the trick is to apply the Bobbi Brown ink to the back of your hand and let the product dry out slightly to make it "more workable.”

Mac pro longwear fluidline eyeliner and eyebrow gel, £17 / $19, Selfridges / Ulta

And the good news is that you don't need to worry about the shape too much and just focus on getting enough product on the lash line, right into the root of the lashes.

Michael recommends applying pressure with the eyeliner brush to drag the gel upwards at a 45-degree angle towards your temple to get the perfect flick. To sharpen the line, he uses the brush whilst taking the pressure off so you get "a softer line."

Mac 209 eyeliner brush, £16.60 / $22, ASOS

If you make a mistake, don’t worry. Just make sure you have some cotton buds on hand. 'If you have made a mistake or it needs to be sharper, I always have Bioderma water handy and cotton tips,' he says.

We can’t wait to give it a try!

