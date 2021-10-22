Adele gets cosy in a designer tracksuit to chill out at her LA home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Adele has appeared in another video with Vogue magazine, and this time we got a glimpse at her at-home style!

The singer looked gorgeous as ever with her signature glossy mane of hair and perfect manicure, but she was more dressed down than usual in a black tracksuit - albeit by designer David Koma.

Adele wore a crystal-embellished David Koma tracksuit

She added delicate bracelets and chunky gold hoop earrings to her look, unpacking groceries in her kitchen and giving various glimpses of her home as she chatted in the '73 Questions' video.

And despite the sunshine in LA, Adele joked that she was a "typical Brit... wearing a tracksuit in the hot weather!"



Adele answered Vogue's '73 Questions'

Adele's designer loungewear is worth £1,928 - and there are also plenty of very similar options on the high street to get the look. She added black trainers to complete her tonal outfit.

The star, who has recently returned to the public eye in order to release new music, has appeared in a number of gorgeous outfits since making her return to the limelight, including a gorgeous vinyl trench coat from Lanvin in her Easy On Me video and a beautiful Vivienne Westwood gown to grace the cover of British Vogue.

During her latest appearance, she also gave viewers an insight into one of the most treasured items in her Los Angeles house - which might have surprised some.

Presenting a framed picture, she revealed it was in fact a piece of Celine Dion’s chewing gum!

She explained: "James Corden, who is a friend of mine but who also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did… He did it with her and knew how much of a fan of her I was.

"So he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me," she continued, also branding it her "proudest possession."

She also spoke further in the interview about her upcoming album, 30, and her relationship with her son and her mother, who she also shares a very close bond with.

