Adele astounds onlookers in head-to-toe leather outfit

The stunning Adele stole the show on Tuesday evening as she attended a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Snagging amazing courtside seats with her beau Rich Paul, the songstress looked sensational in an all-leather outfit that seriously turned heads. Looking autumnal in brown, she pulled off the notoriously hard getup of leather trousers and a matching top, nude heels, gold jewellery and she topped the ensemble off with a plush coat by Louis Vuitton

We've found a fab faux leather alternative if you fancy giving yourself an Adele-style makeover.

Adele looked incredible at the basketball game

With her luscious long blonde locks looking full and princess-like, the singer has never looked better.

Chocolate faux leather trousers, £25.00, Pretty Little Thing

You can always spot the mother-of-one's epic eyeliner from afar, no matter where she is and the sporting event was no exception. The Tottenham-born star was featured on the cover of Vogue last month, sporting her trademark eye look. The genius behind the eye look was makeup artist royalty Pat McGrath.

The makeup maven's own Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara and Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner were her secret weapons on the shoot, but Adele also enjoys the Bobbi Brown Longwear Gel Eyeliner in Black Ink, and the MAC Eyeliner Brush 209.

Adele's makeup artist Michael Ashton told Page Six Style: "The very first time we worked together and I put eyeliner on her, I don’t think we ever would have thought it would become so iconic."

The talented professional recalled: "I popped over to her house to trim her fringe and she asked if I could do a quick bit of eyeliner for her before she went to meet friends. The eyeliner obviously got the seal of approval and the rest, as they say, is history.”

