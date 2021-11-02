Alex Jones' aviator jacket is exactly what you've been looking for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the gorgeous Alex Jones looked incredible as she took a walk in her local park with her children. Sharing a series of autumnal snaps in Gunnersbury Park, she wrote: "What a belter of a day. My absolute favourite time of year."

READ: Alex Jones returns to The One Show - rocking the most glam dress ever

In one of her pictures, carrying baby Annie in a sling, the One Show host donned a fancy black aviator jacket. It looked so glam, and featured shearling at the collar and came complete with leather detail. We've found a similar style on the high street, so get inspired by Alex and keep scrolling!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones left flustered after One Show faux pas

Although the TV star has been enjoying her maternity leave, she did grace the red carpet earlier this month for the 2021 BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff.

READ: Alex Jones shares rare date night picture with husband

We loved her outfit. Her look was put together by her stylist Tess Wright - who dreams up all her getups for the One Show.

Alex looked amazing in her on-trend jacket

Alex wore a sharp black suit from luxury high street brand Reiss. The swish set consisted of a blazer and cropped trousers. The jacket featured peak lapels in smooth satin and carefully padded shoulders with satin-tipped welt pockets, and the coordinating trousers had pressed creases and pinched seams. Lush!

Get the look!

Black Leather-Look Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket, £42.74, New Look

The brunette beauty added a smooth white shirt from Marks & Spencer and Christian Louboutin high heels as she took to the stage. With her sleek bob styled in a straight style and a splash of red lipstick, she looked divine.

READ: The One Show hosts' stunning homes: Alex Scott, Alex Jones, Christine Lampard, more

HELLO! previously spoke with Tess who gave us all the details about styling one of television's most stylish ladies. Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she explained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.